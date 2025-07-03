Handicrafts of Bengal go global, PM Modi presents gifts to Speaker of Parliament of Ghana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his five-nation tour, departing for Ghana on Wednesday. The following day, he left Ghana to head to his next scheduled destination, Trinidad and Tobago.

Before departing from Ghana to his next destination, he took along some special gifts from India for the leaders of Ghana. According to PMO sources, the gifts presented by Prime Minister Modi exhibit a variety of handicrafts from India.

During his visit to Ghana, he also attended a session of the country’s Parliament and delivered a speech. The Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Alban Bagbin, was particularly enthusiastic upon seeing the Prime Minister of India.

According to sources in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi presented the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament with a piece of India’s diversity, a white marble elephant crafted in Bengal.

The President of Ghana, John Mahama, was presented with a decorative vase crafted from glass by Modi, which originates from Karnataka. These vases are made from brass and copper in the rural areas of Karnataka, where glasswork is a primary craft.

By gifting these pieces of India’s diverse artistry to the leaders of Ghana, he initiated a friendly relationship. Not only did he please the president, but the prime minister of India also took a silver handbag crafted by hand for his wife, which symbolises the Tarakashi handicraft of Cuttack in Odisha, where various silver items have been produced for the past 500 years in a village.

After that, a meeting took place with the Vice President of Ghana, for whom the Prime Minister took a special gift from Kashmir.

According to sources from the PM’s office, Prime Minister Modi presented a famous Pashmina shawl made from Kashmiri wool as a gift to the Vice President of that country in South Africa. In this manner, Narendra Modi also showcased the diversity of various Indian crafts.