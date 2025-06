Two youths were taken under control after a hand grenade was allegedly recovered from their possession in Haryana’s Karnal, a police officer said, adding that the hand grenade was diffused later on.

The grenade was recovered from the Indri road on Friday.

Sharing details, STF Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aman Kumar told reporters that an inquiry is underway.

“Two youths were taken under control by the police here today (Friday) and a hand grenade was recovered from them, which was diffused today… The inquiry is going on”, Kumar said.

More details are awaited

