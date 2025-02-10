HAL’s HJT-36 Jet Trainer renamed ‘Yashas’ with advanced modifications

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) unveiled the new name for its flagship jet training aircraft, the HJT-36 during the ongoing Aero India 2025 at Bengaluru. The aircraft, previously known as HJT-36, has undergone extensive modifications aimed at improving its departure characteristics and spin resistance across the aircraft envelope, leading to its rechristening as ‘Yashas.’

The renaming was announced by Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), in the presence of Dr D K Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of HAL, and other senior officials at the event on Monday.

Dr Sunil explained that the extensive upgrades to the intermediate trainer aircraft had significantly improved its capabilities, warranting a new name to reflect its continued importance in modern military aviation training. “The large-scale changes to the baseline platform have reshaped its performance, and thus, it is appropriate to give it a new name that aligns with its role as a modern training system. Hence, the HJT-36 is now named ‘Yashas,’” he said.

The HJT-36, now Yashas, has been upgraded with state-of-the-art avionics and a modern cockpit, enhancing both the training effectiveness and operational efficiency of the aircraft. The modifications also include a reduction in weight and the replacement of imported equipment with Indian-made Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), ensuring a more self-reliant and sustainable system.

Yashas is designed to be a versatile platform capable of Stage II pilot training, counterinsurgency and counter-surface force operations, armament training, and aerobatics. It is powered by the FADEC-controlled AL55I jet engine, which offers an impressive thrust-to-weight ratio, optimized thrust management, and high reliability.

One of the notable design features of the Yashas is its stepped-up rear cockpit with a drooped nose, providing excellent all-around visibility and enhanced situational awareness. The advanced glass cockpit, equipped with Multi-Function Displays (MFDs) and a Head-Up Display (HUD), further improves the pilot’s operational capacity.

The capabilities of Yashas extend beyond basic training. It is capable of performing aerobatic maneuvers, carrying armament up to 1,000 kg, and is equipped with single-point ground refueling and in-flight refueling capabilities, making it a comprehensive training platform for future military aviators.