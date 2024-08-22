Half of India’s population, all of its potential: PM Modi’s ‘women-powered’ vision

While serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat over a decade ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that leveraging half of India’s population — likely referring to the power of women — through scientific methods could greatly accelerate the country’s development.

This insightful quote from his time as the Chief Minister has been featured on the Modi Archive Instagram account, highlighting his visionary foresight.

“Based on my experience, I can affirm that 50 per cent of India’s population is a driving force in its development. If harnessed scientifically, it could become a key factor in making the 21st century the era of India. It can emerge as a formidable force.”

This was stated by Narendra Modi on December 9, 2013, when he was the Gujarat CM.

The message of the statement highlights that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s development has always been profoundly inclusive, recognising the immense power and potential of “women”.

A compelling example of this foresight can be traced back to a speech he delivered in 2013.

In that speech, Narendra Modi as CM articulated a powerful message about the transformative role of India’s population, particularly women, in shaping the country’s future.

“Did you know? Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s development has always had a secret ingredient — 50 per cent of the population! Yes, that’s right, women! Nobody thinks of women’s rights more than this guy,” read a comment interpreting his remarks on the Modi Archive Instagram account.

What he was emphasising was that the women — who constitute about half of India’s population — hold the key to driving national progress.

PM Modi’s vision was not just about acknowledging the significant contribution of women, but also about recognising the need to harness this potential through scientific and strategic measures. His forward-thinking approach underscores the importance of empowering women and integrating their strengths into the broader development narrative.

The quote also reflects PM Modi’s commitment to gender inclusivity and his belief that empowering women is crucial for national advancement, said analysts.

It highlights how his policies and vision have consistently aimed at leveraging the full potential of every segment of the population, including women, they added.

What is also interesting to know here is that Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister had a vision not only for the future of Gujarat, but also for India.

This way, he also highlighted the immense potential of India’s demographic advantage.

PM Modi has envisioned that by applying scientific and strategic approaches to harness this potential, India could significantly shape the 21st century and establish itself as a global powerhouse.

This forward-thinking perspective underscores his belief in harnessing human resources, specifically “women resources”, as a critical factor in driving national growth and transformation.