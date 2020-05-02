Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that the lockdown has given India success in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, adding that half of the country will be fully operational from May 4, even as the country recorded its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases.

A day after the Centre announced lockdown extension, Javadekar said India is doing much better than other countries and that following social distancing norms or ‘do gaz ki doori’ will be the new normal till the time a vaccine is not developed for COVID-19.

Commenting on the change in quality of life after Coronavirus, the minister said, “I think the worst is over. But till the time the disease is not completely contained, we should continue to follow all precautions and guidelines… Our management of COVID-19 is much better than in other countries. The various zones are well defined. Following social distancing norms, ‘do gaz ki doori’ will be the new normal till the time a vaccine is not developed for COVID-19.”

Javadekar further added that “there is tremendous opportunity for India now. We have to make efforts to seize opportunities. All big companies are welcome in India. In the last 6 years, from two mobile factories, there are now 150 factories. We are even manufacturing PPEs, ventilators etc. now”.

Earlier this week, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, while interacting with autonomous Institute of Department of Biotechnology, through video conferencing, had stated that the Coronavirus pandemic has come in India as a “blessing in disguise” as it has given impetus to various activities under the Make in India project.

“This pandemic has come as a blessing in disguise for India as lots of activities have also started in make in India. We are now manufacturing PPEs and have over hundred manufacturers in the country. We are making 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh PPEs everyday in the country”.

Meanwhile, the Central government on Friday evening announced the third phase of the lockdown beginning on May 4 till May 17 to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

The government also put out new guidelines for the extended lockdown period. The fresh guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in lockdown 3 restrictions, within the districts falling in the green and orange zones.

This came in the backdrop of Government finalising the list of containment zones and dividing states and districts into different categories according to the COVID-19 situation in these areas. As per the list, 130 districts fall under the Red Zone, 284 in the Orange Zone and 319 in Green Zone.

India on Saturday recorded the biggest single-day jump with 2,293 Coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total to 37,336 including 1218 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 71 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.