Haj Committee opens application process for Haj 2026

The Haj Committee of India, under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, has officially opened the application process for Haj 2026, a sacred pilgrimage of profound importance for the Muslim community.

Intending pilgrims can submit their applications through the official Haj portal https://hajcommittee.gov.in or via the “HAJ SUVIDHA” mobile application, available for both iOS and Android users. The online application window will remain open from July 7 to July 31 (11:59 pm), an official release said.

Applicants have to thoroughly read the guidelines and undertakings before submitting their forms. It is mandatory to possess a machine-readable Indian International Passport issued on or before the last date of application, and valid at least till 31st December 2026.

The Haj Committee has also advised applicants to consider their preparedness carefully before applying. Cancellations, except in the unfortunate event of death or a grave medical emergency, will invite penalties and could lead to financial loss.

This announcement marks the beginning of yet another opportunity for thousands of Indian Muslims to fulfil their spiritual aspiration of performing Haj with the support and facilitation of the Government of India, the release added.