‘Had tears in my eyes when I crossed the Chenab Bridge’: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah traveled on the Vande Bharat train from Nowgam Railway Station to Katra. He lauded the newly-launched Vande Bharat train and the Chanab Bridge, saying they are the biggest gifts to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the entire country

Speaking to reporters, he said, “This is the biggest gift to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the entire country. I had tears in my eyes when I crossed the Chenab Bridge. Finally, the day has come when we can travel to the country from Kashmir by train.”

He said this train will increase not just J&K’s tourism but trade as well, adding that ”Our products will reach Kanniyakumari, Patna, Kolkata, Mumbai, which will benefit us a lot.”

He congratulated all the workers and engineers who built the world’s highest arch railway bridge.

Mr Abdullah said, “Our dream that one day J&K will be connected to the rest of the country is being fulfilled by this train. I want to thank everyone who worked on this project. Former PM Manmohan Singh also contributed to this. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee dreamt of coming to Kashmir by train. PM Modi completed this project. I want to thank the engineers who worked behind the highest bridge in the world. Tourism will increase a lot after this.”

He appreciated the food provided on the Vande Bharat train, saying it was very hygienic.

On reaching Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi Temple, he said, “Mata ne bulaya hai. Aaya hai bulawa shera wali ka.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge, during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir to launch a slew of key infrastructure projects worth Rs 46,000 crore.

Soaring 359 metres above the Chenab River, the 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge is built to withstand high seismic and wind loads. It will reduce travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by two to three hours.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Anji Bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge, constructed in one of the most challenging terrains in the region.