Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet Ministers on Monday held a review meeting with all district authorities on measures taken against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the national capital.

Kejriwal and ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot reviewed the measures on Coronavirus prevention, through video-conferencing at the Delhi Secretariat.

“Reviewed the Delhi government’s effort on the ground to contain coronavirus through videoconferences with the DMs, SDMs, municipal commissioners, along with Cabinet Ministers and senior officers,” the chief minister tweeted.

In Delhi, there have been seven cases of coronavirus so far, with two cured and one death.

Addressing a press conference on the current coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government was taking appropriate measures to tackle the threat.

The chief minister urged citizens to avoid social gatherings as much as they can. He also advised them to take proper precautions and wash hands regularly.

“All gyms, night clubs, spas to be closed till March 31. Any gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed. For weddings also, we request if they can be postponed then please do so,” he said.

“We are in touch with ICMR and the Centre, so we will take measures as needed,” he said, adding that all essential commodities could not be shut so easily.

“We shall shut malls if it comes to it… we will take that call in the next few days. We are booking hotels where people can be quarantined if they pay,” Kejriwal said.

Operation of theatres and weekly bazaars will remain suspended till March 31.

Shopping malls will be disinfected daily in Delhi and ample amount of hand sanitizers will be made available at mall entrance and shops. Entry will be allowed only after cleaning hands with hand sanitizer, the CM said.

Kejriwal further said that all buses and metros are being disinfected daily. However, the chief minister is not considering shutting down metros any soon.

Meanwhile, the chief minister on Monday passed orders for the installation of portable handwash stations across Delhi as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The city government has already shut all schools, colleges, public swimming pools and cinema halls as a precautionary measure.

The number of confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 110, according to the health ministry, of which 13 people have recovered and two died.