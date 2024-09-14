Gyanvapi is the embodiment of Vishwanath himself: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Gyanvapi, which some people refer to as a mosque, is actually Vishwanath ji himself.

The CM made this statement addressing the inaugural session of an international seminar on the ‘Contribution of Nathpanth in the Creation of a Harmonious Society’ at Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University.

The two-day seminar was jointly organized by Gorakhpur University and Hindustani Academy Prayagraj.

Advertisement

During the program at Deeksha Bhavan, Yogi Adityanath elaborated on the tradition of saints and sages, describing it as a force that unites society and the nation. He spoke in detail about Adi Shankar, born in Kerala, who established key Peethas for religion and spirituality across the country.

“When Adi Shankar arrived in Kashi, Lord Vishwanath sought to test him. As Adi Shankar went to bathe in the Ganga during Brahma Muhurta, Lord Vishwanath appeared before him disguised as an untouchable. When Adi Shankar asked him to step aside, Lord Vishwanath, still in that form, challenged him, asking, ‘If you are truly full of Advaita knowledge, you should not see only the physical body. If Brahma is the ultimate truth, then I possess the same Brahma as you,” he stated.

The CM added, “When the stunned Adi Shankar asked the untouchable Lord for his identity, he revealed, “I am the very one for whose worship (Adi Shankar) has come to Kashi—Gyanvapi.” The Chief Minister emphasized that Gyanvapi is an embodiment of Lord Vishwanath.

Stating that the tradition of Indian sages and saints has always been a force for unity, the Chief Minister remarked that this tradition has valued an egalitarian and harmonious society since ancient times.

“Our saints and sages have consistently emphasized that physical untouchability is not only a barrier to spiritual practice but also an obstacle to national unity and integrity.”

The Chief Minister further noted that if more attention had been given to eliminating untouchability, the country might never have been enslaved. “The tradition of saints never prioritized untouchability within society, and this is also the ethos of the Nathpanth. The Nathpanth respects all castes, sects, religions, and regions, striving to bring everyone together.”

He added that the Nath sect, on one hand, focuses on spiritual elevation through physical purification, while on the other, it makes efforts to unify every section of society.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that the words, verses, and couplets of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath emphasize societal connection and harmony, adding that his leadership is well-known for enhancing social cohesion.

He cited Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s lines: “Binu Guru Panth Na Paiye, Jo Bhule Se Bhet, Jogi Siddh Hoi Tid, Jab Gorakh Saun Bhet,” and mentioned how Saint Kabirdas praised his glory, while Goswami Tulsidas wrote, “Gorakh jagayo jog, Bhakti bhagayo log nigam niyog se.”

The Chief Minister noted that the enduring influence of the Nathpanth tradition is evident not only across India but also internationally. He recounted his meeting with a prominent saint from Tamil Nadu in Ayodhya, who provided manuscripts of Nathpanth from remote areas of Tamil Nadu. “Many places of worship and traditions linked to Gorakhnath Ji still exist”, he remarked.

He observed that Maharashtra maintains a tradition of reading Navnaths similar to the Ramcharitmanas, and predicted that the Nathpanth tradition would continue to expand in states like Punjab, Sindh, Tripura, Assam, Bengal, and beyond Greater India, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Tibet, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Emphasizing the importance of preserving Nathpanth symbols, he suggested that the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Shodhpeeth at Gorakhpur University could lead efforts to create a museum to document and store these traditions. He urged the Shodh Peeth to compile all aspects and symbols of Nathpanth into an Encyclopedia.

The Chief Minister stated that Nathpanth has always adapted its role to fit the country’s needs, times, and circumstances.

“When external threats began to emerge in the country, the Yogis of Nathpanth raised awareness about these dangers through their music. Similarly, Nathpanth has led efforts in challenging social stereotypes. It is indeed a great fortune that Mahayogi Gorakhnath Ji blessed Gorakhpur with his spiritual practices.”

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Hindi is a practical language for uniting the country and is derived from Sanskrit, the language of the Gods. He referenced Bharatendu Harishchandra’s concept of ‘Nij Bhasha Unnati,’ noting that Harishchandra’s passion for the language continues to inspire people.

He pointed out: “If our language and sentiments are not our own, progress will be hindered at every level.”

The Chief Minister commended the Central Government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, for promoting Hindi both in India and globally over the past decade. The Chief Minister also released several publications on the occasion.