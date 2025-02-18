Gyanesh Kumar is new Chief Election Commissioner

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as the new Chief Election Commissioner with effect from February 19, a day before Rajiv Kumar demits office as the CEC.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 4 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 (Act No. 49 of 2023), the President is pleased to appoint Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner as Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India, with effect from 19th February,” a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice read.

The President has also appointed Dr Vivek Joshi as an Election Commissioner.

“In exercise of powers conferred by section 4 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 (Act No. 49 of 2023), the President is pleased to appoint Dr Vivek Joshi, IAS (HY:1989) as Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” it said.

The appointment of CEC and EC comes in the wake of a crucial meeting of the three-member committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in this regard.

Besides Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is also part of the selection committee.

Notably, this is the first appointment of the CEC under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023 which came into force in December 2023.

Under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioner Act, 2023, appointments of the CEC and Elections Commissioners (ECs) are made based on a majority or consensus decision within the selection committee.