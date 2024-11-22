Gwalior houses the country’s first cowshed with a CBG plant

Adarsh Gaushala, located in Laltipara, Gwalior, has achieved a landmark feat by establishing India’s first modern, self-sufficient gaushala that houses a state-of-the-art Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant.

Being operated by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, the gaushala is the first CBG plant in Madhya Pradesh where biogas is prepared from cattle dung and garbage such as vegetable and fruit waste materials collected from mandis and homes. More than 10,000 cattle live here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this100 TPD cattle dung-based CBG plant at the Gaushala on October 2, exemplifying his vision for a “Waste to Wealth” initiative.

Advertisement

According to the district authorities, this ambitious project spread over 5 acres, has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation at a cost of Rs 31 crores. The gaushala’s CBG plant transforms cow dung, an often-underutilised resource, into Bio CNG (compressed natural gas) and organic manure, promoting sustainable practices while reducing carbon emissions. The plant will generate two tons of compressed Biogas daily from 100 tons of cattle dung.

Additionally, it produces 10-15 tons of dry bio-manure daily, a valuable by-product of organic farming.

The plant is not only technologically advanced but also designed for long-term sustainability. The project also incorporates provisions for windrow composting, located adjacent to the main plant, which will allow for further organic waste processing.

The CBG plant at Laltipara Gaushala stands out as a model of successful collaboration between society and the government, setting a world-class benchmark in sustainable development. The plant produces 2-3 tons of Bio-CNG daily, providing a cleaner, eco-friendly alternative to fossil fuels and helping reduce carbon emissions.

By utilizing cow dung for energy, it helps curb carbon emissions, a potent greenhouse gas, making a valuable contribution to climate change mitigation. This initiative also creates employment opportunities for locals, boosting the economy while promoting skills in green energy and sustainable practices.

Furthermore, local farmers will benefit directly from this project. With bio-manure readily available at affordable prices, farmers in nearby districts are encouraged to adopt organic farming practices. This plant is more than just an industrial facility—it represents a holistic approach to sustainability that balances environmental responsibility with economic and social benefits. As India’s first self-reliant gaushala, it is a pioneering model for other regions to replicate.