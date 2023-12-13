Guv should think if he is doing things befitting his post: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan should understand the importance of the post he is holding and take a stand according to that position.

Speaking to media persons in Kottayam, Chief Minister Vijayan said that the Governor should think whether the things he is doing is fit for the post he holds.

“The Governor should act as a Governor. He should not act as if he can scare everyone. He should understand that such tactics will not work in Kerala. He appears to be acting as if he has some great power and can do anything,” said Vijayan.

Taking a swipe at Governor Khan’s political past of changing sides, Chief Minister Vijayan said that many have pointed out that he is an opportunist.

“Those who are opportunists can do anything. That is the experience of our country. But, do not try that in Kerala is all I have to say,” Vijayan said.

The CM also criticised the Congress-led UDF for its alleged attempts to make a political opportunity out of the situation in Sabarimala. He termed the protests staged by UDF MPs in New Delhi as unfortunate.

It has been reported that the facilities at Ayyappa shrine are inadequate at all places including queue complexes with pilgrims having to wait for 15 to 20 hours for darshan.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Governor Khan questioned the purpose and efficacy of the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas led by Chief Minister Vijayan.

Speaking to media persons in Delhi, Governor Khan said it ( Nava Kerala Sadas) could be considered effective, if the ministers found a solution to the problems raised by the people on the spot.

He accused the LDF government of neglecting its Constitutional duties. He alleged that the LDF government’s policies are responsible for the financial crisis in the state.

Citing the Chief Secretary’s affidavit filed before the Kerala High Court that the state was not in a position to honour the financial guarantees it had given earlier, the Governor said that this shows that the government is not able to fulfil its Constitutional duties.