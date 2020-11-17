Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the political leaders and parties of Jammu and Kashmir alleging that they are getting ‘foreign forces to intervene’ in the issue of abrogation of Article 370 and water to bring back ‘terror and turmoil’ in the valley and remarked that the Gupkar alliance was an ‘unholy global gathbandhan against our national interest.’

Home Minister Shah also targeted the Congress leader who had also signed the Gupkar Declaration in 2019 and asked the Congress party to clarify its position on the issue.

Amit Shah said, “The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India.”

Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

Gupkar Declaration is a group of political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir which includes Jammu & Kashmir National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah, along with Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti and Sajjad Gani Lone who have all come together to fight for the restoration of Article 370 and the resolution of Kashmir.

Amit Shah in a series of tweet attacked the Gupkar alliance leaders. He further added, “Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it.”

The Gupkar Declaration was signed on August 4, 2019, after an all-party meet at the Gupkar Road residence of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. The valley’s regional parties and Congress marked a resolution to protect the Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status and fight against any move to dilute it.

The centre on August 5, 2019, ended the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under the constitution and bifurcated it into two Union territories.

The Centre also detained Omar Abdullah, leader of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference and PDP leader Mehboob Mufti and other leaders of the valley. Omar Abdullah was released in March after eight months in detention while PDP Mufti was released on October 14, after fourteen months.