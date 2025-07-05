Gujarat’s cooperative drive empowers women: 21% surge in dairy societies, revenue hits Rs 9,000 crore

Of the total 36 lakh dairy producer members in Gujarat, over 12 lakh — approximately 32 percent — are women, which is a significant step towards women’s empowerment in the state.

According to statistics released by the Gujarat government on International Cooperative Day, the number of women-led dairy cooperative societies in the western state increased by 21 percent — from 3,764 in 2020 to 4,562 in 2025.

Moreover, female leadership in the dairy sector is also increasing as the board of the milk union has 25 percent of women as directors. Furthermore, of the 36 lakh dairy producer members in Gujarat, approximately 12 lakh are women, accounting for nearly 32 percent of the total.

In the same period, women’s participation in the management committees of village-level cooperative societies increased by 14 percent. The number of women in these committees has risen from 70,200 to 80,000. These women are now actively taking on key responsibilities such as policymaking, operations, and monitoring at the grassroots cooperative level, as per the released statistics.

Data from the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) reveals that milk procurement by women-led dairy cooperative societies in Gujarat increased by 39 percent — from 41 lakh litres per day in 2020 to 57 lakh litres per day in 2025 — now accounting for approximately 26 percent of the state’s total milk procurement.

Additionally, these cooperatives contributed to the rural economy of the state. In 2020, they generated an estimated daily revenue of Rs 17 crore, amounting to approximately Rs 6,310 crore annually.

Over the past five years, this figure has risen to Rs 25 crore per day by 2025, surpassing an estimated annual revenue of Rs 9,000 crore.