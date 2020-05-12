In a significant blow to the BJP in Gujarat, the state High Court on Tuesday has declared the BJP minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama’s election in 2017 as void on the grounds of malpractice and manipulation.

A petition was filed by the Congress leader Ashwin Rathod, challenging the Chudasama’s victory from Dholka constituency. He had bagged the victory by a margin of 327 votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections.

Justice Paresh Upadhyay was hearing the petition.

Ashwin Rathod in his petition alleged that the BJP leader was indulged in ‘corrupt practice and breach of many of the mandatory instructions of the Election Commission at various stages, particularly at the time of counting of votes.

Currently, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama is handling education, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs portfolios in the Vijay Rupani led BJP government.