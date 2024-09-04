Gujarat first state to implement Model Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act: Mishra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary P K Mishra on Wednesday said Gujarat was among the first states to implement the Model Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act, allowing farmers to sell produce outside regulated markets.

Addressing the Foundation Day of the Agro-Economic Research Centre (AERC) at Sardar Patel University, Gujarat, Mishra said the state amended its Agricultural Produce Marketing Act in 2007 to include provisions for contract farming, direct marketing, e-trading, and the establishment of farmer markets.

In his speech, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister highlighted the significant transformation of Gujarat’s agricultural sector over the past 25 years, transitioning from a subsistence-based economy to a diversified and market-oriented one. He emphasised that Gujarat’s agricultural success serves as a model for other Indian states.

Advertisement

Dr. Mishra underscored the importance of sustainable agricultural practices for long-term productivity and environmental health. He advocated for strategies such as soil testing, conservation tillage, and the adoption of advanced technologies like remote sensing, GPS, drones, and AI to optimise agricultural operations.

Additionally, he encouraged the use of renewable energy and bioenergy production from agricultural residues.

Addressing climate change challenges, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister called for climate-smart practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance resilience, alongside timely weather advisories for farmers.

He stressed the necessity of investing in agricultural research, particularly in developing climate-resilient crops, efficient water use, and innovative fertilizers.

Dr. Mishra talked about Gujarat’s significant changes in land use, crop patterns, irrigation methods, technology adoption, market dynamics and rural socio-economic structures. He highlighted how Gujarat’s agriculture and allied sector has grown at a rate of 9.7 percent CAGR compared to 5.7 percent India’s average, primarily driven by allied sectors.

He also discussed Gujarat’s success in empowering farmers through technology, citing initiatives like Krishi Mahotsav and the Soil Health Card, which have contributed to impressive agricultural growth. He noted that Gujarat was the first state in India to introduce soil health cards, which have played a crucial role in soil health management.

Highlighting the state’s advancements in high-yielding varieties and biotechnology, Dr. Mishra mentioned Gujarat’s significant progress in Bt Cotton adoption, leading to higher yields and reduced pesticide use, especially in arid regions.