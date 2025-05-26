Gujarat achieved 100% electrification of its railway network: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that the entire railway network in Gujarat is now 100 per cent electrified.

Addressing a public meeting at Dahod in his home state Gujarat, the prime minister said Gujarat called it a remarkable milestone and congratulated the people of Gujarat for the achievement.

Advertisement

He said India is not only manufacturing rail and metro technology but also exporting it globally.

Advertisement

Citing Dahod as a prime example of this progress, where major projects worth thousands of crores were inaugurated and launched, Modi highlighted the Dahod Electric Locomotive Factory as a significant achievement.

He recalled laying its foundation stone three years ago and expressed pride that the first electric locomotive has now been successfully manufactured.

The prime minister flagged off the locomotive, marking a moment of pride for Gujarat and the entire nation.

Highlighting the rapid development of India’s railway sector over the past 10-11 years, Modi emphasised the expansion of metro services and the introduction of semi-high-speed trains, transforming connectivity across the country.

He said Vande Bharat trains now operate on nearly 70 routes, further strengthening India’s transportation network.

The prime minister announced the commencement of a new Vande Bharat Express between Ahmedabad and Veraval.

Modi further said the rise of modern trains in India is due to the country’s advancements in technology.

He emphasised that coaches and locomotives are now manufactured domestically, reducing reliance on imports.

“India has emerged as a leading exporter of railway equipment”, said Modi, noting that India exports metro coaches to Australia and train coaches to England, Saudi Arabia, and France.

He added that Mexico, Spain, Germany, and Italy also import railway-related components from India.

Modi further said Indian passenger coaches are being used in Mozambique and Sri Lanka, and ‘Made in India’ locomotives are being exported to multiple countries. This reflects the continuous expansion of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, reinforcing national pride.

“A strong railway network enhances convenience and boosts industries and agriculture,” said the prime minister, highlighting that several regions in India received railway connectivity for the first time in the past decade.

He said many areas in Gujarat previously had only small, slow-moving trains, but several narrow-gauge routes have now been expanded.

Announcing the inauguration of multiple railway routes, including the new express train between Dahod and Valsad, which will greatly benefit the tribal belt, the prime minister said factories create large-scale employment opportunities for youth.

He highlighted that Dahod’s rail factory will manufacture 9,000-horsepower locomotives, significantly enhancing the power and capacity of India’s trains, noting that every locomotive produced in Dahod will bear the name of the city.

The prime minister said hundreds of locomotives will be built in the coming years, generating substantial employment for local youth.

He emphasised that the factory will also support small-scale industries producing railway components, leading to economic growth in surrounding areas.

Modi said employment opportunities extend beyond the factory, benefiting farmers, livestock owners, shopkeepers, and laborers, ensuring widespread economic progress.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “In 2022, PM Modi decided that modern electric engines would be manufactured in Dahod and the work began in 2023. And today, a modern factory is ready.”

Before addressing the public function in Dahod, the Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod. This plant will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export.

He also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant. The locomotives will help in increasing freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems, and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability.

Thereafter, the prime minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod. The projects include rail projects and various projects of the Government of Gujarat.

He also flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad and Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations.