Guj ministry expansion on Thursday

The three-day-old Bhupendra Patel ministry would be expanded tomorrow with induction of more ministers. The swearing-in ceremony would be held at the Raj Bhawan here from 1.30 p.m in the afternoon, ruling BJP sources confirmed today. There was some confusion about the oath taking being held today itself as some legislators started arriving here this morning. Sources clarified that BJP MLAs were summoned to the State Capital for deliberations regarding formation of the new council of ministers. Some speculations prevailed about resentments in the party ranks regarding reported move to drop senior ministers of the unseated Vijay Rupani ministry. The issues have been amicably resolved with the intervention of the BJP high command, sources said without confirming or denying whether seniors of the earlier ministry are being dropped or not. If a Patel face as the chief minister was the BJP’s compulsion ahead of the next year’s assembly elections, giving adequate representation to Saurashtra is also a necessity as outgoing chief minister Vijay Rupani hailed from that region which sends nearly 60 of the 182 legislators in the assembly. With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registering its presence in Surat civic body elections, the diamond city too is likely to get its share in the ministry.