The Union Health Ministry on Friday issued guidelines on the rational use of personal protective equipment (PPE) by the health functionaries working a non-Covid hospitals and treatment areas.

Health personnel working in a high-risk area, such as the emergency department or those managing patients with severe acute respiratory infection in the ambulance, should garb themselves in the full complement of PPE – N-95 mask, coverall, goggles, nitrile examination gloves and shoe cover, it said.

Besides this, the ministry said that health functionaries working in moderate risk-environment, such as dental chamber, check-up clinic, ICU, labor room, operation theatre, lab should wear a triple layer medical mask, face shield, sterile latex gloves and goggles.

Those working in the mild risk area of the hospital such as help desk, doctor chamber, pharmacy counter, wardroom, blood bank, and radio diagnosis have been advised to put on triple layer medical masks and latex examination gloves. Staff working in low risk areas should just wear masks.

In addition to this, the Ministry has also advised them to take standard precaution, not use PPEs as alternative to basic preventive public health and follow respiratory etiquettes.

“Always follow the laid down protocol for disposing of PPEs as detailed in infection prevention and control guidelines available on the website of MoHFW. In addition, patients and their attendants are encouraged to put on face cover,” the guidelines said.Union Health Ministry, PPE, N-95 mask