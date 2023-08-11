Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath has said that GSAT-24, a 4-tonne class communication satellite built by ISRO for providing DTH services, is fully operational at its maximum satellite capacity, following exhaustive in-orbit testing.

The ISRO Chairman said this momentous achievement signifies a revolution in India’s telecommunications space, driven by cutting-edge indigenous technology.

“It serves as a tribute to our nation’s aerospace prowess and heralds India’s successful entry into the Demand Driven Mission segment,” he said.

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) has collaborated with Tata Play and launched GSAT-24 satellite in June 2022, aligned to ‘Make in India’ vision of the Government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tata Play commenced the use of this satellite, now in its orbital position, starting August 7, 2023.

At the inauguration ceremony in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra congratulated the Department of Space (DoS) and Tata Play for successfully commissioning GSAT-24. “This event unlocks one more step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and self-reliance in the field of space and communication,” he said.

“Currently Tata Play has 600 channels. With the inclusion of ISRO satellite, it would be able to transmit 900 channels benefitting the general public. It is the culmination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of privatisation and establishment of NSIL, which for the first time launched a demand based satellite in collaboration with Tata Play. These channels would now be available all across the country, including the hilly North-East and Andaman and Nicobar islands,” the Secretary added.

Airing his views on the satellite, Chairman and Managing Director NSIL Radhakrishnan Durairaj said that GSAT-24 has been the first Demand Driven communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post space sector reforms.

Tata Play’s MD and CEO Harit Nagpal said this collaboration with NSIL will provide their DTH subscribers with an even better video and audio quality and many more channels and services.