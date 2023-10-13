Growth in sports needed for development of society: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday it is crucial for the development of any society that there is growth in sports, providing opportunities for both games and athletes to flourish.

In a video message at the conclusion of the Amethi Saansad Khel-Kood Pratiyogita in Amethi Uttar Pradesh, he said the value of hard work to achieve goals, persevering after a loss, advancing with the team, and development of personality – all these emotions are easily nurtured in the youth through sports.

Hundreds of BJP MPs have paved the way for the development of society and the country by organizing sports competitions in their respective areas. The results of these efforts will undoubtedly become evident in the coming years for the nation.

He congratulated Amethi’s Member of Parliament, Mrs Smriti Irani , who had made the Amethi event so successful. The Prime Minister told the young athletes “the experiences you’ve had in the past 25 days are a significant asset to your sporting career.”

“Today, I congratulate everyone who played a role as a teacher, invigilator, school and college representative, and has supported and encouraged these young athletes through this grand campaign,” he said.

He said the gathering of more than one lakh athletes, especially in such a small area, is a remarkable achievement in itself. “I have full faith that the young athletes of Amethi will also win medals at the national and international levels in the coming years. The experience gained from this competition will be extremely valuable in achieving that,” he said.

When players step onto the field, their only goal is to make themselves and their teams victorious, he said. Today, the entire country is thinking like athletes. When athletes play, they prioritize the nation first. At that moment, risking everything, they play for the country.

At this time, the country is also moving forward with a big goal. The role of every citizen in every district is crucial to make Bharat developed, Mr Modi said. For this, every region needs to move forward with one emotion, one goal, and one resolution.

“With this mindset, we are implementing schemes like the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and Khelo India Games for youth like you in the country. Today, hundreds of athletes are being provided training and coaching in the country and abroad under the TOPS scheme,” he said.

These players are receiving financial assistance worth crores of rupees. Under the Khelo India Games, more than 3,000 athletes are receiving assistance of Rs 50,000 per month. This is helping them cover their training, diet, coaching, kits, essential equipment, and other expenses, Mr Modi said.