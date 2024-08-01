Groundwater in Punjab’s Malwa region shallow unfit for drinking due to high uranium & fluoride levels: Study

People in Punjab’s Malwa region should avoid drinking groundwater with high total dissolved solids (TDS) and water from shallow wells (less than 60 meters deep) because these water sources have been found to contain high levels of toxic contaminants, especially uranium and fluoride, a new study conducted by the Central University of Punjab (CU Punjab) Research Team said.

“Both adults and children face significant health risks from consuming contaminated groundwater,” the study said.

The Central University of Punjab (CU Punjab) Research Team, comprises Dr. Prafulla Kumar Sahoo, Anjali Kerketta, and Dr. Harmanpreet Singh Kapoor.

Their research, recently published in the reputed international journal Groundwater for Sustainable Development by Elsevier B.V. Netherlands, confirms the dangerous levels of uranium and fluoride in the groundwater of Punjab’s Malwa region and highlights both natural and anthropogenic factors responsible for this co-contamination.

The study is based on the interpretation of data generated by the study team and secondary data obtained from authentic sources during the period of 2014-2018.

The study reveals that amongst the studied districts, groundwater in the four worst-affected districts—Fazilka, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda, and Barnala—is extremely unsafe for human consumption.

“Shallow wells in these areas are unfit for drinking and irrigation due to high levels of fluoride, uranium, and TDS. Fluoride concentrations exceeding the safe limit of 1.5 mg/L (WHO safe limit) can cause dental and skeletal fluorosis, while uranium levels above 30 µg/L (WHO safe limit) pose risks of chronic organ damage and nephrotoxicity,” it said.

The research also reported a linkage between high uranium and fluoride concentrations and increased health risks among the people in the region.

The researchers identified long-term interactions between groundwater and the environment, influenced by human activities such as agrochemical levels and hydro-chemical factors like groundwater-surface water mixing, as

contributing factors for mobilization of these contaminants.

“High TDS levels, particularly in shallow wells in southwestern districts of Malwa region due to salinization, rock-water interactions, salt-mineral dissolution, and

agrochemical inputs, exacerbate the problem. Additionally, meteorological factors like low rainfall, high evapotranspiration, and arid conditions, significantly influence TDS level and the co-occurrence of fluoride and uranium,” the study said.

Using the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) model, the study assessed health risks from fluoride and uranium. The results indicate that both children and adults face high health hazard risks from these

contaminants.

The research found signs of various health problems in the groundwater samples, of which uranium in groundwater posed a health risk to children in 66 per cent of the samples and to adults in 44 per cent of the samples. While

fluoride in groundwater posed a health risk to children in 29 per cent of the samples and to adults in 23 per cent of the samples.

These underscores the urgent need to enhance groundwater monitoring and raise public awareness about the dangers of contaminated groundwater, it said.

Dr. Prafulla Kumar Sahoo, the lead researcher, said controlling the release of uranium and fluoride at their sources is difficult due to their geogenic origin.

“Therefore, contaminated water must be filtered and treated before

consumption,” Dr. Sahoo said.

He advises using groundwater from deeper wells (over 60 meters) for drinking after purification, as shallow wells are comparatively more unsafe. He professes installing community-level reverse osmosis plants, mixing groundwater with canal water in community water storage tanks, and installing water purifiers at homes to mitigate harmful effects.

Prof. Raghavendra P. Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor of CU Punjab, stressed the urgent need for immediate action to address the public health crisis revealed by the study. He advocated for innovating low-cost, advanced, and efficient water

treatment technologies involving adsorption and nanotechnology.

Prof. Tiwari said the research team should endeavour to understand the possible correlation between the major groundwater pollutants and prevailing health issues.

The Vice-Chancellor called for enhanced groundwater monitoring, increased public awareness, and collaborative efforts from government agencies, industry, researchers, and local communities to develop and enforce effective water management and remediation strategies.

He emphasised that the goal is to address current contamination and implement sustainable practices to prevent future complications.

Prof. Tiwari reiterated the commitment of CU Punjab towards addressing local issues impacting the public health and environment of the region.

He informed that the research groups of the university are striving hard to address diverse issues concerning environment, agriculture and other ailments, especially cancer.