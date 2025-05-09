Grant emergency procurement powers to civil defence authorities: Centre to states & UTs

Amid ongoing military tensions between India and Pakistan, the Union government has directed all states to delegate emergency procurement power to the heads of civil defence agencies to streamline the process and enable purchases in case of an emergency.

In a communiqué to the chief secretaries of states and Union territories, the Centre drew attention to Section 11 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, that grants states the authority to take necessary measures to protect people and property, and ensure the maintenance of vital services during a hostile attack.

“I would be grateful if Section 11 of the Civil Defence (CD) Rules, 1968, could be invoked, and the necessary emergency procurement powers granted to the Director of Civil Defence in your state/UT, ensuring the efficient implementation of precautionary measures,” the communiqué stated.

In its communication, the Centre also mentioned that the funds of the local authority shall be used for the payment of charges and expenses related to such compliance, and priority shall be given to this compliance over all other duties and obligations of the local authority.

Officials have emphasised that timely action and readiness at the state and local levels are essential to mitigate the impact.

The call to strengthen civil defence measures follows a serious security incident along the India-Pakistan border. On Thursday night, Pakistan launched a series of attacks on India’s western border, targeting regions in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. However, these attacks were largely intercepted by India’s air defence systems, preventing significant damage.

Military tensions have escalated between the two nations following India’s strike on terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 innocent people.