PM to address Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022.

Narendra Modi informed about his presence via microblogging site Twitter, “At 8 PM this evening, I will address, via video conferencing, the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022. This is a programme I always look forward to, as it offers a glimpse of India’s talented youngsters and showcases their remarkable problem-solving abilities. #SIH2022.”

He further added, “#SIH2022 is special due to various reasons. The participation is extensive, be it in terms of age or geography, and so are the issues covered in the Hackathon. I would especially urge parents, teachers and children to join today’s programme.”

With the vision to promote the spirit of innovation in the country, Smart India Hackathon (SIH) was started in the year 2017.

Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative which was started in the year 2017 to provide students with a platform to solve the pressing problems of society, organizations, and government.

According to the PMO, the number of teams registered for SIH has seen a four-fold growth from around 7500 in the first edition to about 29,600 in the ongoing fifth edition.

This year more than 15,000 students and mentors are travelling to the 75 nodal centres to take part in the SIH 2022 grand finale.

Students from over 2900 schools and 2200 Higher Education Institutions will tackle 476 problem statements from across 53 Union Ministries in the finale, including Optical Character Recognition (OCR) of Temple inscriptions and translations in Devanagari Scripts, IoT-enabled risk monitoring system in Cold Supply Chain for perishable food items, High-resolution 3D model of terrain, infrastructure and roads conditions in disaster struck areas, etc.