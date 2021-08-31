Gram Panchayats, other local bodies’ representatives demand security during Om Birla’s visit to J-K

At a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Pehalgam, Anantnag, in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a section of representatives from District Development Council (DDC), Block Development Council (BDC) and Gram Panchayats on Monday demanded security for Panchayat members.

The demand for security for Panchyat members came amid rising incidents of killing of Sarpanch in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district by militants. On 9 August this year Lashker-e-Toiba militants reportedly shot dead Ghulam Rasool from Kulgam’s Redwani Bala, and his wife, Jawhara Banoo, also a Panch, inside their rented accommodation in Lal Chowk area in Anantnag.

The representatives spoke about their concerns about security situation and cooperation with the central agencies.

Responding to the representatives’ concern Speaker Birla assured them about the central agencies’ commitment to providing security to all representatives and citizens. He said their concerns would be addressed effectively.

District Development Council (DDC) Chairman, Anantnag, Mohammad Yusuf Gorsi said, “We are in south Kashmir, where the security threat is very high. We have been given only two security guards each who work on rotation. It is strange that our security level is the same as that of those in Jammu.”

DDC member, Dashnepora, Nihar Ahmed Mir demanded more security in view of the continuous threat.

“We should be provided with more security as we are under a continuous threat. At the same time, we should also be given vehicles as the terrain is hilly,” he said.

Seeking to draw speaker’ s attention to the possible threat from Taliban following their occupation of Afghanistan, some of the panchayat leaders expressed apprehension about heightened security threat in the wake to the state. However, officials dismissed such fears misplaced.

BDC Chairperson, Pahalgam, Zerena Akhtar (22) said all panchayat leaders have been instructed to stay in a hotel in Pahalgam.

“We can travel only after informing the Police Control Room two days in advance, but we have to come back and stay in the hotel,” she said.

However, she added that all this is being done for their safety and security.

Responding to the panchayat leaders’ concerns, Birla said the government is committed to ensuring their security and is taking all necessary steps.

He further said he will convey their concerns to the LG.

“It is visible that the panchayati raj institutions have strengthened grassroots-level democracy here and democratic institutions have become more answerable to people,” Birla said.

Officials at the local administration said they are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of panchayat leaders.

One of the officials said the panchayat leaders have been asked to stay in a hotel as it is required for their safety, but their movement is not restricted provided they are accompanied by state police personnel.

The panchayat leaders appreciated the Centre’s efforts in their training and seconded the Lok Sabha speaker that democracy has been strengthened in the valley with the panchayati raj institutions.

Pahalgam Development Authority CEO Masrat Hashim categorically said there is hardly any security threat and cited a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report that said Kashmir is one of the safest destinations in the country for tourists, especially for solo woman travellers.

Anantnag District Commissioner Piyush Singla said the district administration is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of panchayat leaders.He said the establishment of panchayati raj institutions has empowered people and made them a part of the development process.