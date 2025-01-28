Govt’s ‘Unity in Diversity’ initiatives showcase at Mahakumbh 2025 digital exhibition

A digital exhibition showcasing the theme of ‘Unity in Diversity’ through key initiatives by the Government of India is drawing significant attention at the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the Triveni Marg, the exhibition is engaging visitors with its presentation of government programmes and their impact on national unity.

The exhibition highlights initiatives like ‘One Nation, One Tax’, ‘One Nation, One Power Grid’, and ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’, which are bringing the concept of unity to life. A powerful message of national unity is also conveyed through a depiction of Sardar Patel’s statue, a symbol of the country’s collective strength. Visitors are learning about these groundbreaking initiatives that are creating a more unified and connected India.

A statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that another key focus of the exhibition is the fulfilment of the ‘One Nation, One Constitution’ vision following the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Efforts toward ‘One Nation, One Election’ and ‘One Nation, One Civil Code’ are also being presented, signalling the government’s strides toward a unified, developed nation.

The exhibition also emphasises public welfare programmes, policies, and the achievements of the Government of India. A special segment focuses on the promotion of entrepreneurship and self-employment through schemes like the MUDRA Scheme, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, PMEGP, and the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme, which are fostering economic growth across the country.

Since its opening on January 13, the exhibition has attracted a large number of visitors, many of whom are drawn to the audio-visual displays and LED walls featuring documentaries on various government schemes. Visitors have also been engaging with the exhibition by taking selfies, further amplifying its popularity. Through this digital showcase, the Government of India is making its vision for a more unified, prosperous nation accessible to thousands of Mahakumbh attendees, the statement read.