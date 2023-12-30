Govt’s programme to foster links with Indian diaspora completes 20 years

‘Know India Programme’, the flagship programme of the Ministry of External Affairs for the youth diaspora has completed its 20 years.

Secretary of Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs in the Ministry Muktesh Pardeshi addressed the valedictory session of the 70th edition of the ‘Know India Programme’ on Saturday in New Delhi.

The 70th ‘Know India Programme’ was held from the 11-29 December. Thirty four participants from Fiji, Mauritius, Trinidad & Tobago, Suriname, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Myanmar, Malaysia and Colombia attended the programme.

The Ministry, in a statement, said the programme has reached a significant milestone of 20 years, making it one of the longest-running diaspora engagement programmes of the Government of India.

It added that the programme was launched in 2003, with the primary objective of fostering closer connections between Indian diaspora youth and their ancestral homeland. The three-week programme provides diaspora youth exposure to India’s history and cultural heritage, along with the growth and development of modern India.

The MEA said that the ‘Know India Programme’ is open to Persons of Indian Origin, aged between 21 to 35 years, from all the countries. It informed that the 71st Know India Programme will be organised from 3-19 January.