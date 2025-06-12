Govt will probe Ahmedabad air crash, no one will be spared: Civil aviation minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said the government will order a ”fair and thorough” probe into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad and asserted that no one will be spared.

”We will do a fair and thorough investigation… We are not going to spare anyone. We will leave no stone unturned. We still have to find out the numbers (casualties). We will go to the depth of why this incident has happened,” he told reporters after overseeing the rescue and relief operations at the site of the air crash in Ahmedabad.

Mr Naidu said he was in Vijayawada for an official function when he heard the news about the air crash. He immediately decided to be physically present at the accident site. Describing the tragedy as ”tragic and horrific”, he said he was also directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately rush to Ahmedabad to oversee the rescue efforts.

The minister confirmed that former chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, was also on board the ill-fated aircraft. ”Mr Rupani was there… Every life is important to us. This incident has shaken the nation,” he added.

Mr Naidu said all agencies have been told to take swift and coordinated action.