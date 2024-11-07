Govt will come up with National Counter Terrorism Policy to fight terror ecosystem: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the government will come up with a National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy to tackle terrorist attacks and their conspiracy which was working in a borderless and invisible manner.

Addressing at the inaugural session of ‘Anti-Terror Conference-2024’, Home Minister Shah said, “The terrorist attacks and their conspiracy are against us in a borderless and invisible manner. If we have to deal with it accurately, then our young officers will have to be equipped with the highest technology, they will have to be trained. We will make it an important part of the training in the coming days.”

Shah said the government was taking the next step in the proactive approach that the Home Ministry has made to fight terrorism, terrorists and the terrorism ecosystem.

He said, ”We will come up with a National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy…But as I said, police is a state subject and the fight will have to be done by the state police only. All the (central) agencies will support you, from giving information to taking action…”

He noted that 75 years of Independence have passed and since then 36,468 police personnel have sacrificed their lives to maintain the internal security and security of the borders of the country .

He paid tribute to all the martyred for their spirit of making the supreme sacrifice and also thanked their families on behalf of the country.

Shah pointed out that ”Within 10 years after PM Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, the Government of India followed a solid strategy against terrorism. His slogan of zero tolerance against terrorism has been accepted not only by India but the entire world today. A strong ecosystem to fight against terrorism has been created within India.”

The Anti-Terror conference, being organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ministry of Home Affairs, has a key focus on fostering coordination among various stakeholders to tackle terrorism through a unified, ‘whole of the government’ approach.

The conference aims to shape future counter-terrorism policies and strategies.

The annual conference has over the years emerged as a meeting point for operational forces; technical, legal and forensic experts and agencies engaged in counter terrorism for deliberations on issues impacting national security and threats emerging out of terrorism.

The key focus of the conference is on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of ‘Whole of the Government approach’ and to present substantive inputs for future policy formulation.