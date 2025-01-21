Govt to celebrate 10th anniversary of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is set to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, marking a decade of relentless efforts to protect, educate, and empower the girl child in India.

This milestone aligns with India’s vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047 and the global shift from Women’s Development to Women-Led Development, a priority championed during India’s G20 Presidency and now adapted by Brazil’s G20 Presidency.

The inaugural event will be held tomorrow at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. It will be graced by the Union Minister of Health and Family Affairs J P Nadda.

The event will witness the participation of women officers from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and Delhi police. Furthermore, women officers of Deputy Secretary and above levels from central ministries will be joining the event in Vigyan Bhawan. Additionally, girl students (My Bharat volunteers), Anganwadi supervisors/workers and representatives of states and districts have been invited to participate in the event.

The event will also be attended by representatives from international organizations such as UNICEF, UN Women, UNDP, UNFPA, World Bank and The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The tenth anniversary celebrations will span from January 22-March 8, culminating on International Women’s Day. The opening event at Vigyan Bhawan will include an oath-taking ceremony and the launch of a compendium of best practices. The event will also showcase the launch of Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti portals.

Similar events will be organised at state and district levels, with special programs on January 22, January 26, and March 8. Activities will feature rallies, cultural events, felicitation ceremonies, and campaigns under SANKALP: Hub for Empowerment of Women, engaging diverse stakeholders, including schoolgirls, women achievers, and community groups.

Throughout the celebration, nationwide campaigns through print, digital, and social media will amplify the scheme’s message. In alignment with sustainable practices, a plantation drive will also be conducted.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao was launched on 22 January, 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Panipat, Haryana, as a response to the critical issue of gender imbalance and the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) in India. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao emerged in response to alarming trends of gender imbalance and declining child sex ratios, transforming from a policy initiative into a national movement.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme has mobilised government agencies, civil society, media, and the public to address gender discrimination and foster a cultural shift toward valuing the girl child and ensuring her rights and opportunities.