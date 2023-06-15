Giving a further boost to indigenous manufacturing of defence equipment and incentivise the private sector to engage in realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Defence today inked a contract with ICOMM Tele Limited, Hyderabad for the procurement of 1,035 numbers of 5/7.5 Ton Radio Relay Communication equipment containers.

The value of the contract under the Buy (Indian) Category is nearly Rs 500 crore. The delivery of the containers is scheduled to commence from the current Financial Year 2023-24.

The Radio Relay Containers will address a long overdue requirement of mobile communication detachments of the Indian Army. These containers will be utilized to provide a protected environment for communication equipment to function in a failsafe and reliable manner. The containers would be mounted on authorized specialist vehicles and moved as per operational requirements.

The company would produce the containers with all equipment and sub-systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers. This will give a further boost to the indigenous manufacturing of defence equipment and stimulate the private sector to actively engage in realizing the vision of Aatmnirbhar Bharat. The development of such state-of-the-art equipment will also help in boosting exports to friendly countries.