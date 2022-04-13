Govt to provide DD Free Dish to 1.5 lakh residents of border areas

Secretary, Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Apurva Chandra, on Tuesday said that the government proposes to distribute 1.5 lakh DD Free Dish to people living in border and far-flung areas of J&K. This was being done to achieve the goal of reaching out to people in such areas.

Free Dish would be provided in such areas where cable service is not available for which tendering is under process and will be completed soon.

Apurva Chandra visited far-flung areas of the Kangan subdivision to assess the outreach of DD Free Dish in the area.

During the visit, Union Secretary was accompanied by Joint Secretary, Ministry I&B, Vikram Sahay, Principal Director General News, All India Radio, NV Reddy, Director General, Doordarshan, Mayank Agrawal, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau Srinagar, Rajinder Choudhry and other officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Secretary complemented Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar for performing its duties efficiently despite many challenges in the past. He said that the Kendra is aptly representing the local culture and traditions through its programmes reaching the people with authentic information.

On the occasion, Union Secretary also interacted with the people using DD Free Dish at Margund Kangan who shared their feedback about the programmes available on various channels, especially DD Kashmir.

They thanked the government for providing free Dish Service which has become vital in developing and promoting regional languages and meeting the aspirations of the people, especially those living in far-flung areas as it has a wide range of channels including entertainment and news available free of cost.