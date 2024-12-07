Govt plans to introduce new tax slab, claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that the Central government plans to introduce a new tax slab by increasing the GST on the items needed by a common man.

”It is heard that amidst the ever increasing collection from GST, the government is going to introduce a new tax slab – there is a plan to increase GST on the things you need,” he wrote in a series of social media posts on ‘X’.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, ”See another example of concessions to capitalists and looting of common people. On one hand, income tax is constantly increasing in comparison to corporate tax. On the other hand, Modi government is preparing to collect more money through Gabbar Singh Tax.”

Advertisement

He went on to say, ”Just think – right now, the wedding season is going on. People must have been saving every penny and in the meantime, the government is going to increase the GST on clothes above Rs 1500 from 12% to 18%.”

Mr Gandhi said this is a grave injustice – taxing the hard-earned money of poor and middle-class families in order to give tax breaks to billionaires and forgive their massive debts.

The Congress leader said his party’s fight is against this ”injustice”, adding it will continue to raise its voice strongly against the burden of taxes on the common people and put pressure on the government to stop ”this loot”.