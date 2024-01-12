Govt launches major infra initiative to make India developed nation by 2047

The government has launched a major initiative aimed at revolutionising transportation and logistics infrastructure in line with its vision to make India a developed nation by 2047.

A Rs 10,000 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, and the Umeandus Technologies India Private Limited last night at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

This strategic partnership will focus on handling Bulk, Break-bulk, and Container cargo. The project is set to elevate the port’s capacity to an impressive 300 million metric tonnes or beyond, ensuring both commercial viability and environmental sustainability.

Advertisement

The endeavour is poised to generate employment opportunities for a significant workforce, providing jobs for at least 1,000 skilled and unskilled staff, along with 10,000 during the construction phase, officials said.

During the event, the APM Terminals and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) signed a Rs 20,000 crore MoU expressing their intent to invest in the Vadhavan Port Project. The proposed Vadhavan Port is a high-priority initiative for the government, as it is designed to handle an annual cargo capacity of 23 million TEUs or 254 million tonnes, boasting a natural draft of 20 meters to accommodate larger container vessels of up to 20,000 TEUs. Once completed, the project will rank among the world’s top 10 largest ports and serve as a significant green fuel hub.

Those present at the MoU signing ceremony included Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. They said the collaboration underscores the significant commitment to advance maritime infrastructure and heralds a new chapter in the development of the region’s transportation and logistics capabilities.

”India has made significant strides in the global maritime arena. Under the Sagarmala Programme launched by the Prime Minister for Port Led Industrialisation, 14 projects worth Rs 55,800 Crores have been identified, with 9 projects totalling Rs 45,800 Crore already completed. The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and the National Logistics Policy have greatly enhanced the national logistics roadmap, facilitating swift port-led industrialisation and city development’, Mr Sonowal stated.