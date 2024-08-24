Govt launches Create in India Challenge – Season 1, unveils 25 challenges

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is set to showcase and support talent on global platforms for WAVES finalists of ‘Create in India Challenge – Season 1’.

For this season, 25 Challenges for World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) are set to be hosted by leading industry associations and organisations, covering a wide range of disciplines including animation, filmmaking, gaming, music, and visual arts.

The I&B Ministry will give opportunities to all the finalists in all of these 25 events to come together at the main WAVES Platform and showcase their best.

The final selected people from across various challenges will be given an opportunity to participate in some of the biggest relevant platforms across the world, the Ministry said.

For instance, the winner in the animation film making will be handholded to complete their project by tying up with some of the biggest production houses.

Their final project will then be supported by the I&B Ministry and be taken to renowned festivals like Annecy animation film festival among others. The winners of the Anime contest will be supported to participate in the biggest anime event in Japan.

Prasar Bharati, India’s public broadcaster is hosting The Battle of the Bands and The Symphony of India challenge.

Some of the key challenges happening at the event are the Battle of the Bands, Symphony of India competition, Animation Filmmakers Competition organized by Dancing Atoms, an LA-based animation development studio.

The Anime Challenge will be organised by the Media and Entertainment Association of India providing a much-needed platform for creators.

Other major challenges will be the Game Jam organised by the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), AI Art Installation Challenge by Internet and Mobile Association of India while WAVES Hackathon: Adspend Optimizer Competition organised by Advertising Agencies Association of India will also be there.

The Community Radio Content Challenge by the Community Radio Association, Film Poster Making Competition organised by National Film Archive of India -NFDC, Handheld Educational video game Development competition by Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS) and the Comics Creator Championship, organised by Indian Comics Association will also be held.