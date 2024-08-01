Govt issues travel advisory for Lebanon as tensions mount

The government, on Thursday, advised Indian nationals against travelling to Lebanon till further notice and leaves the country amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

”In view of recent developments and potential threats to the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice,” an advisory from the Indian Embassy in Beirut said.

“All Indian nationals are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128,” the embassy said in the advisory posted on X.

The advisory came two days after Israel targeted Hezbollah’s top military commander Fouad Shukur in a strike in southern Beirut.

Israel later confirmed that it had killed Shukur, who, it alleged, was behind the weekend rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed 12 youths.