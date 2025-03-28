Govt initiatives boost women’s participation in workforce

The latest data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), reveals a steady increase in the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for females aged 15 and above. The LFPR has risen from 32.8 per cent in 2021-22 to 37.0 per cent in 2022-23, and further to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24, indicating a positive trend in women’s participation in the workforce.

This information was shared by Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur in Lok Sabha in reply to a question today.

To further promote female employment, the Government of India has launched numerous initiatives across various ministries. Recognising the potential of start-ups in driving economic growth, the Government has actively supported women entrepreneurs. Notably, out of the 1,57,066 start-ups backed by the Start-up India Initiative, over 73,000 have at least one woman director, highlighting the critical role of women in business innovation.

As part of its efforts to enhance female representation in corporate leadership, the Government has mandated the inclusion of at least one woman director in companies under the Companies Act, 2013. Today, nearly 11.6 lakh women serve as directors in public and private firms, demonstrating significant progress in gender inclusivity.

Employment generation remains a priority, with schemes such as Stand Up India, MUDRA Yojana, Start-up India, PM SVANidhi, MGNREGS, CGMSE, DDU-GKY, and RSETIs facilitating employment, self-employment, and access to credit. A significant portion of beneficiaries under these programs are women. Additionally, the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) continues to create self-employment opportunities in the non-farm sector.

In rural areas, nearly 10 crore women are associated with 90 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs), contributing to economic empowerment. Special initiatives like Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi aim to enhance technical skills and financial stability for women. Skill development programmes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) provide training through Women Industrial Training Institutes, National Vocational Training Institutes, and Regional Vocational Training Institutes.

To support working women, the Ministry of Women and Child Development implements the ‘Palna’ component under Mission Shakti, offering free childcare services through Anganwadi cum Crèches (AWCC). Currently, 11,395 AWCCs operate across 34 States and UTs. Financial assistance is also provided for the operation of Working Women’s Hostels (WWH), along with capital grants under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).

The Government has introduced progressive labour policies to ensure a conducive work environment for women, including provisions for paid maternity leave, childcare leave, and equal wages. In January 2024, the Ministry of Labour and Employment issued an advisory encouraging employers to implement family-friendly measures such as paternity leave, parental leave, family emergency leave, and flexible working arrangements to balance employment and caregiving responsibilities.