Govt informs Rajya Sabha about birth of 325 babies to Parsi couples under ‘Jiyo Parsi’ scheme

The ‘Jiyo Parsi’ scheme which was launched by the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the wake of the 2011 Census in a bid to reverse the declining trend of the Parsi population in the country has borne fruit with the Center registering the birth of 325 babies to Parsi couples.

Giving this information in a written reply to Rajya Sabha Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the babies have been born with the financial assistance being provided under the ‘Jiyo Parsi’ scheme.

As per Census 2011, the population of the Parsi community stood at 57264. This showed a general trend of the declining population of the Parsi community. Thus, in order to contain this declining trend, the Ministry of Minority Affairs implements a specific scheme namely ‘Jiyo Parsi’, Naqvi said.

Giving details of the ‘Jiyo Parsi’ scheme, the Minority Affairs Minister said the scheme had three components. The first is ‘Advocacy’ which includes counseling of couples with fertility, marriage, family, and elderly counseling including workshops on relationship management, parenting, drug awareness, etc.

The second component is ‘Health of Community’ including creche/child care support, assistance to elderly, etc. The third is ‘Medical Assistance’ which includes Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) which also includes In-vitro Fertilization and Intra Cytoplasmic Injection (ICS) and other modes including surrogacy.

According to the minister, the benefits under this component can be availed by any eligible Parsi couple. However, the percentage of financial assistance depends on the annual income of the beneficiary. So far, 325 babies have been born with the financial assistance being provided under the scheme.

The minister further said National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) has granted a Minority Status Certificate to 13,602 minority education institutions including 14 institutions run by the management belonging to the Parsi Community.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said minority status certificates have also been given to 5,153 institutions run by the Muslim community, 7,550 institutions by the Christian community, 300 institutions by Sikh Community, 63 institutions by Buddhist Community, and 522 institutions being run by the management belonging to Jain Community.

From 2016-17 to 2020-21, 4810 scholarships have been sanctioned for students from the Parsi community under various scholarship schemes being implemented by the Ministry, the minister said.

As per UDISE+ 2019-20 data of Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, of the 50,536 minority schools,126 minority schools are run by the management belonging to the Parsi community, 27,259 schools by the Muslim community, and 15,808 schools by the Christian community, 600 schools by Sikh community, 720 schools by the Buddhist community and 1140 schools by Jain community. Data on Minority institutions getting Government assistance or aid is not being maintained community-wise, the Union Minister further informed the Rajya Sabha.