Govt house illegally occupied by J-K BJP chief sealed by estates dept

an embarrassment to the BJP, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday sealed the ministerial house in which party president Sat Sharma was continuing to stay illegally even after not being an MLA.

This has been stated in the updated compliance report that was filed before a division bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh comprising Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice M.A. Chowdhary by the estates department when the case came up on Thursday.

The Compliance Report further said that the premises under occupation of Sat Sharma were sealed on 30 December 2024.

The status report said that an eviction order was issued and a penal rent amounting to Rs.73,470 upto 30 December 2024 has also been issued to Sat Sharma.

In the much publicised PIL seeking eviction of ex-ministers, ex-legislators, political persons from ministerial bungalows and Government quarters, the Estates Department filed its updated compliance report wherein it was mentioned that former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta has vacated the Government accommodation.

It is worth mentioning that the Division Bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh had expressed its displeasure vide its orders dated 7 November 2024 and 12 December 2024 and Commissioner/Secretary to Government of J&K, Estate Department was specifically directed to file updated status report with regard to occupants namely Kavinder Gupta, ex-Dy. CM, Sat Sharma, President of BJP (J&K), Surinder Ambardar (Ex-MLC) and Zaffar Iqbal Manhas (Ex-MLC).

The Division Bench had categorically ordered that in case, the updated status report was not filed with regard to the occupants, the Commissioner/Secretary Estates Department was directed to remain present on the next date of hearing and the court had made it clear that no exemption or excuse shall be entertained by the Court.

It has been further disclosed in the compliance report that eviction process under Section 4 of J&K Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act,1988 has been initiated against ex-MLCs Zaffar Iqbal Manhas and Surinder Ambardar by issuing them the notices on 28 December 2024.

In the status report, it has also been revealed that Government accommodation has been vacated by SS Channi (senior Congress leader) and notice for payment of penal rent amounting to Rs.14,690 has been issued to him. Further Mohammed Abbas Wani, Ex-MLA has also vacated the accommodation and notice for penal rent amounting to Rs.19,586 has been issued to him.

The compliance report has also pointed out that ex-MLA Abdul Rahim Rather has also vacated the Government accommodation and notice for penal rent amounting to Rs. 28,211 has been issued to him. Similarly, ex-MLC Vibodh Gupta (BJP leader) has also vacated the accommodation and notice for penal rent amounting to Rs.13,993 has been issued to him.

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Rahul Raina, Supriya Chouhan and M. Zulkarnain Chowdhary appeared for the petitioner whereas Senior AAG SS Nanda appeared for UT of J&K (Estates Department).