Govt has kept farmers’ interests paramount: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah has stated that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is boosting exports to ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their crops, allowing them to earn maximum value for their produce.

In a post on ‘X’ platform, he said keeping the welfare of farmers paramount, the Modi government has made three important decisions:

— it has decided to remove the Minimum Export Price (MEP) on onions and reduce the export duty from 40% to 20%. This will increase onion exports, resulting in a rise in income for onion-producing farmers;

— it has also decided to remove the MEP on Basmati rice, enabling Basmati rice-producing farmers to export and earn higher profits; and

— it has decided to increase the duty on the import of crude palm, soyabean, and sunflower oils from 12.5% to 32.5% and on their refined oils from 13.75% to 35.75%. This will ensure that Indian soybean farmers receive better prices for their crops, thus increasing their income.