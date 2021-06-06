Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Narendra Modi government, saying that the Centre is busy fighting for blue tick, and not interested in procuring vaccines for the people of India.

“Modi government is fighting for blue tick and if you want Covid vaccine, then you have to become self dependent (atmanirbhar).” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi’s attack comes after the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT has sent a final notice to Twitter over non-compliance with the new IT rules. Further, the Centre has warned of penal action if the social media platform based out of US do not agree to the rules.

The ministry said that it is clear from the responses of the company that till date it has not informed about the details of the Chief Compliance Office as required under the Rules. Further, it also said that the Resident Grievance Officer and Nodal Contact Person nominated by the platform are not its employees in India as required under the new rules.

Meanwhile, Twitter courted controversy on Saturday after it removed the blue verified tick badge from the personal handle of India’s Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu for a few hours. The Vice President posted his last tweet from his personal handle on July 23 last year about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and worshipper of Goddess Bhawani. According to Twitter, the blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To be verified, an account must be notable, authentic, and active.