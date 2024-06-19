Govt ensures highest-ever stocks of coal at thermal power plants amid peak power demand

The Ministry of Coal has ensured the highest-ever stocks of coal at thermal power plants through its tireless efforts to maintain a consistent supply.

This proactive initiative aims to secure uninterrupted power for citizens nationwide during this peak demand period, the Ministry of Coal said.

Despite the extremely high demand for power, coal stocks at thermal power plants remain robust, exceeding 45 million tonnes (MT) as of June 16, 2024. This is 31.71% higher compared to the same period last year, when it was 34.25 MT.

The ministry also highlighted that the demand for coal-based power has grown by 7.30% in this FY compared to the same period last year. This is the highest-ever demand for coal.

As of June 16, the cumulative coal production stands at 207.48 MT, reflecting a growth of 9.27% compared to the corresponding period last year, which was 189.87 MT.

Coal India Limited (CIL) has recorded coal production of 160.25 MT, growing by 7.28% compared to the corresponding period last year, which stood at 149.38 MT. Similarly, coal production from captive and commercial mines reached 33 MT, reflecting a growth of 27% compared to the corresponding period last year.

The cumulative coal dispatch as of June 16 stands at 220.31 MT, reflecting a growth of 7.65% compared to the corresponding period last year, which was 204.65 MT.

CIL recorded 166.58 MT in despatches, growing by over 4% compared to the corresponding period last year, which was 158.91 MT.

Coal despatch from captive and commercial mines is recorded at 39.45 MT, with a growth of 30%. Despatch to the power sector stands at 180.35 MT, reflecting a growth of 5.71% compared to 170.61 MT last year.

The overall coal stock in the country – mines, transit, power plants – is over 144.68 MT, ensuring a sufficient coal supply to the power sector.

The Ministry of Railways has ensured a 10% average growth in the daily availability of railway rakes, with an average of 428.40 rakes per day supplied daily as of June 16, 2024.

Evacuation through coastal shipping has also experienced significant growth. Traditionally, coal was transported via Paradip port only, but now, under proper coordination according to the coal logistics policy, coal is also being evacuated through Dhamra and Gangavaram ports.

The infrastructural augmentation in the railway network has notably improved the movement of rakes from Son Nagar to Dadri, resulting in a more than 100% improvement in turnaround time.