Govt engages NIMHANS to strengthen psycho-social support for distressed women; launches ‘mission Shakti Portal’ to empower women

In a significant move to enhance support mechanisms for distressed women, the Centre has engaged the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in provide psycho-social counseling and support. This initiative aims to strengthen the assistance provided by One Stop Centres (OSCs) across the country, which offer integrated support to women affected by violence.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said that the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) has recognized the critical need for trained professionals in handling the mental health and psycho-social needs of victims of domestic violence and other forms of abuse.

Under the ‘Stree Manoraksha’ project, NIMHANS will provide specialized training to OSC staff, ensuring better assistance for women facing distress. This initiative aligns with the government’s broader agenda to enhance women’s safety and security through multi-dimensional support systems.

Furthermore, in an effort to streamline accessibility to various services and schemes for women, the government has launched the ‘Mission Shakti Portal’ on January 22, this year. This portal serves as a centralized platform to provide information and assistance under different government initiatives. It is designed to improve coordination among various stakeholders, ensuring a more efficient response mechanism for rescue, protection, and rehabilitation of women in distress.

The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (PWDVA), 2005, is a key legislative framework that safeguards women from domestic abuse. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 507 cases were registered under PWDVA in 2021, while 468 cases were recorded in 2022. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) for 2019-2021 has shown a decline in spousal violence, with 29.3% of ever-married women aged 18-49 reporting physical or sexual violence, compared to 31.2% in the previous NFHS-4 survey (2015-2016).

Recognizing the importance of a robust response system, the government has implemented various schemes such as One Stop Centres (OSCs), Universalisation of Women Helplines (WHL-181), and the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112). Currently, 802 OSCs are operational nationwide, having assisted over 10.80 lakh women as of January 31, 2025. Additionally, 14,658 Women Help Desks (WHDs) have been set up in police stations, with 13,743 being led by women officers.

To further enhance the safety of women, the Government has integrated the Women Helpline (WHL-181) with ERSS-112. Over 2.10 crore calls have been handled through WHL-181, providing assistance to over 84.43 lakh women. A National Dashboard, developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), enables real-time monitoring of distress calls and assistance provided across states and union territories.

The government continues to prioritize women’s safety through legal and institutional measures, including initiatives under the Nirbhaya Fund. The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has launched training programs for investigation officers, prosecution officers, and medical officers. Additionally, Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) have been developed for Women Help Desks in police stations, ensuring a structured and sensitive approach to handling cases of violence against women.