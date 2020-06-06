Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Central government of destroying the country’s economy by not providing cash assistance to the people and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and termed it as demonetisation 2.0.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president said, “Government is actively destroying our economy by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs. This is Demon 2.0.”

Rahul Gandhi, who is also an MP from Kerala’s Wayanad has been demanding cash aid to the needy and MSMEs, for the past several days.

He has also urged the Government to provide Rs 7,500 cash assistance to the vulnerable sections for six months across the country.

On Friday, Gandhi once again questioned the Government on the coronavirus crisis and demanded that it should tell people what it has planned to do to tackle the spread of the virus.

He also shared on his Twitter handle charts on number of corona cases in different countries and their lockdowns which purportedly showed how the nationwide lockdown in India since March 25 had not helped control the spread of coronovirus compared with other nations. The Congress leader shared the graph showing corona cases in Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UK.

Rahul tweeted: “This is what a failed lockdown looks like.”