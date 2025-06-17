Govt delaying caste census to divert attention, alleges Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday expressed concern over the government’s intentions behind the caste census, questioning whether the move is merely an attempt to divert attention.

“The government had initially rejected the demand for a caste census, only to suddenly accept it after persistent pressure from the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi,” he claimed.

Advertisement

Pilot pointed out that the government plans to start the census in 2027, which he said was an attempt to delay the process.

Advertisement

“If they wanted to do it, they should have started it immediately. Delaying it till 2027 is just a tactic to divert attention,” he said.

He emphasized that the objective of the caste census is not just to collect data on caste but to understand the socio-economic conditions of people and to formulate policies that can bring about meaningful change.

The Congress leader also criticized the government’s allocation of ₹574 crores for the census, which he believed was insufficient compared to actual requirements.

“The actual quantum of money required is thousands of crores. Allocating ₹574 crores is just a drop in the ocean,” he said, stressing that a comprehensive survey requires the participation from experts, NGOs, and scientists to ensure that the data collected is accurate and reliable.

Pilot cited the Telangana government’s approach to the caste census as a model that the centre should follow.

“The Telangana government involved experts, NGOs, and scientists in the process, ensuring a comprehensive and collaborative effort. That’s the kind of approach we need at the national level,” he advocated.

The Congress leader further questioned the government’s intentions, suggesting that the move may be an attempt to take credit for the Congress party’s demand.

“It seems like the government is trying to take credit for our demand without actually doing the hard work required to make it a success,” he said.

Urging the government to implement the caste census in a meaningful way, Pilot said: “We will continue to raise this issue in Parliament and outside, ensuring that the government remains accountable for its actions. It’s time for the government to demonstrate its commitment to conducting a thorough and transparent census.”