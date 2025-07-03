Govt convenes all-party meet on July 19 ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the government has convened an all-party meeting on July 19 ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

“The central government called an all-party meeting on July 19 regarding the Monsoon session of Parliament. The session will start from July 21 and run till August 21,” he said.

This announcement had come after an earlier announcement that the session would be held from July 21 to August 12.

Due to Independence Day celebrations, Parliament will not hold sittings on August 13 and 14. The session has been extended by nine days, allowing for more time to discuss important legislative business and other matters.

The government’s announcement follows a cohesive demand from Opposition parties for a Special Session of Parliament to discuss pressing issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and recent developments involving US President Donald Trump’s claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Opposition had also sought discussions on Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan’s statement acknowledging “initial losses” of air assets due to tactical errors.

During the Monsoon Session, Parliament is expected to discuss various legislative bills, budgetary allocations, and other important issues affecting the nation. The extended session will provide ample opportunity for MPs to engage in detailed discussions and debates on these matters.

The Session will be a crucial platform for the government to introduce new policies and legislation, while the Opposition will likely use the opportunity to hold the government accountable on various issues.

With the session set to conclude on August 21, MPs will have nearly a month to deliberate on key issues and shape the country’s legislative agenda.

The upcoming Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The government is likely to introduce several bills during the session, including those related to economic and social welfare.