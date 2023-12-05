Govt committed to providing good and affordable healthcare, says Lekhi

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said here on Tuesday that the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to providing good and affordable health facilities at every level.

The minister organised a free health check-up camp at the Shahpur Jat area in her parliamentary constituency as part of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yarta in Delhi.

She administered a pledge of Viksit Bharat to the people and interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Lekhi said before 2014, there was no guarantee of anything but under the leadership of PM Modi, today there is a guarantee that there will be no theft.

On the Centre’s health scheme, Ayushman Bharat, she said under the same the government has given a health guarantee of up to ₹ 5 lakh to the entire family and more than 55 crore people are covered under this scheme.

She hit out at the Delhi government for not implementing such an important healthcare scheme simply because it is not in the interest of the Delhi government. She, however, stressed the need to make people aware of the schemes so that they can take advantage of it.

Speaking to the people, she informed them about several other schemes of the Central government that were aimed at benefitting the people and development.