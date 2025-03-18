Govt committed to modernising weather monitoring systems: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday reviewed the progress of key meteorological initiatives, including “Mission Mausam”, pushed for enhanced weather forecasting and assessed the status of Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) installations across India.

Dr. Jitendra Singh underscored the importance of real-time and impact-based weather forecasting, emphasising that no weather hazard should go undetected or unpredicted.

The expanding Doppler Weather Radar network of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was a key highlight, with the Minister reviewing site selections for upcoming installations in Bengaluru, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Guwahati, Port Blair, and other locations.

With 73 Doppler Weather Radars set to be operational by 2025-26 and 126 by 2026, the network aims to enhance India’s capability in tracking extreme weather events, benefiting disaster response teams and the general public, the Minister was informed.

The minister also instructed IMD to strengthen public outreach by leveraging social media for disseminating timely weather forecasts and warnings. Stressing the need for better citizen engagement, he directed officials to explore digital platforms and mobile applications such as Mausam, Meghdoot, and Umang, which provide weather updates and agro meteorological advisories.

Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to modernising weather monitoring systems, highlighting the role of satellite meteorology, numerical weather prediction models, and radar-based forecasting in enhancing accuracy.

The meeting also reviewed financial allocations and pending approvals for weather infrastructure projects, ensuring steady progress in India’s meteorological advancements.

With extreme weather events becoming more frequent, the government’s focus on expanding radar coverage and improving dissemination mechanisms marks a crucial step in safeguarding lives and livelihoods.