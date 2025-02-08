Govt committed to holistic development of SC communities: MoS Virendra Kumar

The government on Saturday reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the holistic development of Scheduled Caste communities in the country.

“PM-AJAY plays a crucial role in addressing socio-economic disparities,” Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said while chairing a meeting of the Central Advisory Committee (CAC) for the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) .

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of the scheme and formulating strategies aimed at the socio-economic upliftment of SC communities across India.

Dr. Virendra Kumar thoroughly discussed the implementation of the scheme and emphasised the overarching objectives of PM-AJAY for overall Socio-Economic development of SC populated villages and SC beneficiaries.

In the meeting State Cabinet Ministers along with Senior Officers from States/UTs, Chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, representatives of Union Ministries of Finance, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Women and Child Development, NITI Ayog, and other members of the Central Advisory Committee participated. All the members appreciated the objectives and implementation of the scheme in addressing the needs of SC communities.

Extensive discussion of the three components of the scheme i.e Adarsh Gram, Grant-in-aid and Hostel component was done by CAC members and the important role of states/UTs were outlined. The members of CAC appreciated the significant progress made under the scheme’s three core components.

The committee further deliberated on strategies to expand the scheme’s reach to the larger SC population and enhance its effectiveness. Emphasis was placed on strengthening collaboration at the States and District levels, fostering greater community participation, ensuring timely project implementation, and monitoring the outcomes to achieve maximum impact.