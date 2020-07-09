After the dramatic arrest of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, accused of killing eight policemen in Kanpur, his mother Sarala Devi said on Thursday that the government is free to decide her son’s fate.

Speaking to reporters, she said that she learnt about the arrest of her son from TV channels. “Vikas used to visit the Mahakal temple of Ujjain every year to offer prayers. The government will do whatever it thinks is appropriate. We cannot say anything much.”

She said it is the Lord Shiva who saved his life.

She said it is the Lord Shiva who saved his life.

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that the matter is being investigated. Madhya Pradesh government will hand over Vikas Dubey to the Uttar Pradesh. The search for other culprits in this case is also on.

Uttar Pradesh’s most wanted gangster Vikas Dibey, who has been absconding since the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur on July 3, was arrested from Mahakaal Mandir in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain today morning.

Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakaal temple when he was identified by security personnel and the police was informed about the same. After being caught, the notorious gangster confessed his identity. He was then arrested by the police.

Interestingly, after being caught, the gangster was seen shouting and identifying himself as “Main Vikas Dubey Kanpur wala” even as cops asked him to stay quiet while whisking him in a vehicle.

As many 40 teams and the UP STF were hunting for the dreaded gangster.

Meanwhile, two of his aides were shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Police in two separate encounters today morning.

Following the news of his arrest, an eerie silence descended on the Bikru village. Supporters of Dubey refused to comment on his arrest and villagers shut their doors on media persons.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amar Dubey, a close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Hamirpur.

Amar, a right hand man of Vikas Dubey, had figured prominently in the list of wanted persons released by the Kanpur police on Tuesday. He was a named accused in the massacre.

In one of the most sensational and barbaric incident, eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were shot dead and at least seven others seriously injured including a civilian as they went to arrest local criminal Vikas Dubey and his gang in the wee hours of July 3.

The incident had led to national outrage.

Dubey was allegedly was informed about the raid beforehand. It is said that Vikas Dubey had received a tip-ff form the police station about the impending raid after which he prepared for the attack on cops.